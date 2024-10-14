Two IndiGo flights from Mumbai fall prey to bomb threats after Air India bomb scare

Two Indigo flights operating from Mumbai Airport to two separate cities in the Middle East received a bomb threat on Monday morning, as per sources.

Following the threat, aircraft were moved to an isolation bay as part of security measures.

According to sources, they received a message regarding a bomb threat on Indigo flight 6E 1275 from Mumbai to Muscat and Flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah.

The security agencies at the airport were alerted and promptly the aircraft were moved to the isolation bay for further action.

Responding to the situation, IndiGo spokesperson said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat and IndiGo flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah had received a bomb threat."

"As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," he added.

Further information is awaited.