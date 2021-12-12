Two industrial units in the Daman Union Territory have been shut for allegedly flouting the official order of mandatory two-dose vaccination against COVID-19 for all the employees.

The managements of the industrial units have been directed to ensure that all their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in the absence of which they will not be allowed to function, they said.

"During an inspection, it was found that the two units operating at Dabhel in Daman district were operating even as all their employees were not fully vaccinated. The production at both these units has been closed from Saturday until the managements ensure all their employees are fully vaccinated," an official said.

The inspection of various industrial units in the region will be continued to verify data related to the vaccination of the workers. Immediate action will be taken against units flouting any of the guidelines issued to contain the spread of the virus, said an official release issued by the Daman district administration.

Earlier, an order issued on October 8 said, "Full COVID-19 vaccination (both doses compulsory) for all the employees of the districts of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu is to be done strictly and the management of the industries will be responsible to enforce the same at their respective establishments."

The administration has also launched a doorstep campaign in Daman to achieve 100 per cent full vaccination target, for which 40 teams, collectively comprising 250 employees, have been deployed, a press statement from the Union Territory's administration said.

The district of Dadra and Nagar Haveli has three active COVID-19 cases, while Daman and Diu districts have no active cases as on date, according to the administration.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has so far reported 10,658 COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the viral infection, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, as per official data.



