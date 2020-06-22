Two joblessness narratives in India from two large-scale surveys

Such divergences are starker at the state level. States that saw the sharpest rise in unemployment between the June 2018 and June 2019 quarter according to PLFS don’t figure in the list of the states that saw the sharpest rise in unemployment according to CMIE, with the sole exception of Uttarakhand. In fact, two states, Assam and Andhra Pradesh, which saw the sharpest rise in unemployment over this period according to the PLFS figure in the list of states that saw the biggest drop in unemployment according to CMIE. And two other states, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh which saw sharp declines in unemployment over the same period according to PLFS figure in the list of the states which saw the sharpest rise in unemployment according to CMIE.