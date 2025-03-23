The Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended two sharpshooters from the Kala Jathedi gang following an encounter in the Dwarka area last night, as reported by ANI.

Moreover, both criminals sustained gunshot wounds to the leg.

Earlier in January, Delhi Police had arrested a 23-year-old sharpshooter of the Kala Jatheri gang from Delhi's Dwarka.

He had been tasked by another gang member, Om Parkash Jharodia, to issue threats to local businessmen and extort money, police said.

