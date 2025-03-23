Two Kala Jathedi Gang sharpshooters held after encounter with Delhi Police; both shot in leg

Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested two sharpshooters from the Kala Jathedi gang after an encounter in Dwarka. Both criminals were injured. Earlier, a 23-year-old gang member was apprehended for threatening local businessmen and extorting money.

Updated23 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST
A screengrab from the site of the incident. (Photo: ANI/X)

The Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended two sharpshooters from the Kala Jathedi gang following an encounter in the Dwarka area last night, as reported by ANI.

Moreover, both criminals sustained gunshot wounds to the leg.

Earlier in January, Delhi Police had arrested a 23-year-old sharpshooter of the Kala Jatheri gang from Delhi's Dwarka.

He had been tasked by another gang member, Om Parkash Jharodia, to issue threats to local businessmen and extort money, police said.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The encounter underscores the ongoing efforts of Delhi Police to combat organized crime.
  • The shooting of the suspects raises questions about the use of force in law enforcement.
  • The incident reflects the challenges police face in dealing with powerful criminal gangs.
First Published:23 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST
