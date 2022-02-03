Two key direct tax changes from Finance Bill 2022

With the DDT regime having been abolished by Finance Act 2020 the dividends distributed by Indian companies to its parent company is subject to tax at the applicable corporate tax rates ranging up to 30%, while dividend received from foreign companies is still subject to tax at the special rate of 15%, explained the analysis. In order to restore the parity between the tax rates applicable to dividends received by Indian holding companies from its foreign companies vis-a-vis domestic companies, the Finance Bill 2022 has proposed to withdraw this beneficial regime, said the analysis from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

