Two killed after ceiling grills collapse in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall
At least 2 people were killed after getting crushed under the ceiling grills which collapsed in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall on Sunday. The emergency services rushed to the Blue Sapphire mall after the incident and the deceased have been identified. The police said that the two individuals, belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad died in the accident when they were walking towards the escalator.