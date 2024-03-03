Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ News / India/  Two killed after ceiling grills collapse in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall
BackBack

Two killed after ceiling grills collapse in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall

Livemint

The police said that the two individuals, belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad died in the accident when they were walking towards the escalator

The debris of the iron grills that fall in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall killing two people (PTI)Premium
The debris of the iron grills that fall in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall killing two people (PTI)

At least 2 people were killed after getting crushed under the ceiling grills which collapsed in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall on Sunday. The emergency services rushed to the Blue Sapphire mall after the incident and the deceased have been identified. The police said that the two individuals, belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad died in the accident when they were walking towards the escalator. 

"Today in Blue Sapphire Mall, an iron grill fell off the fifth floor due to which two people died. The police team reached the spot and identified the two people belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad. They were walking towards the escalator when the accident happened..." ADCP Central Hridesh Katheria said. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Mar 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App