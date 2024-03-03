Two killed after ceiling grills collapse in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall

At least 2 people were killed after getting crushed under the ceiling grills which collapsed in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall on Sunday. The emergency services rushed to the Blue Sapphire mall after the incident and the deceased have been identified. The police said that the two individuals, belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad died in the accident when they were walking towards the escalator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today in Blue Sapphire Mall, an iron grill fell off the fifth floor due to which two people died. The police team reached the spot and identified the two people belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad. They were walking towards the escalator when the accident happened..." ADCP Central Hridesh Katheria said.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

