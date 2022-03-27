'Two kinds of English': A Twitter banter between Shashi Tharoor, Chetan Bhagat

What happens when a popular pulp-fiction writer and a articulate, eloquent politician proficient in his English exchange ideas on Twitter? The idea of ‘two kinds of English’ in India is born.
Recently author Chetan Bhagat and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met at an event. They took a picture together there which was later posted by Chetan Bhagat on his Twitter profile with the caption, “India has two kinds of English. 1) The Shashi Tharoor English. 2) The Chetan Bhagat English."
What followed was a cheerful banter over language between the author knows for his lucidity and the politician who has a penchant for difficult-to-pronounce English words.
Replying to Bhagat, Tharoor wrote, “My dear @chetan_bhagat, it was a pleasure catching up with you at the #ABPIdeasOfIndiaSummit. (Now how would you say that in Chetan Bhagat English?)"
Twitteratti who follow the duo also had a gala time with these tweets. They too contributed to the banter.
‘Two poles of English ’ wrote another Twitter user.
Notably, this is not the first time the duo engaged in a Twitter exchange.
In 2020, praising an article written by Bhagat for a national daily the Thiruvananthapuram MP had tweeted, "Superb piece by Chetan Bhagat on all that ails our country and what we should do about it. Chetan's great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear and I hope his fans in the government act on it."
Seeing Tharoor's tweet, Bhagat was elated. ‘I am floating’ he wrote.
He then requested Tharoor for more praise, albeit using some big words.
"Ok I still can't get over this. The Shashi Tharoor has praised Chetan Bhagat. I am floating. Just one request sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do. Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day!" Bhagat wrote.
Tharoor, of course, obliged Bhagat with "some big words".
