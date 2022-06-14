Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan targeting Amarnath Yatra shot dead

The attack was plotted against the Amarnath Yatra and it involved three terrorists, two from Pakistan and one local militant, who had been in the country since 2018, officials said
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan have reportedly been shot dead during a late-night encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lashkar-e-Taiba allegedly intended to target the Amarnath yatra, which begins June 30, the police said. The encounter took place in Bemina area in Srinagar and has happened on the back of several attacks on civilians.
Additionally, a cop suffered minor injuries during the security operation. The attack was plotted against the Amarnath Yatra and it involved three terrorists - two from Pakistan and one local militant, who had been in the country since 2018, officials said.
The Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet, "Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra: IGP Kashmir. (sic)." The local had crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 from Wagah.
"Two terrorists of banned terror outfit LeT were neutralised by Srinagar Police in an encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar city. One policeman sustained minor injuries in the operation," a police official said.
The ‘chance encounter’ took place late Monday night. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said as per the documents and other incriminating materials recovered from the encounter site, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan.
"This was the same group of terrorists which had escaped from Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement," the IGP said. He said the other slain militant was identified as Adil Hussain Mir alias Sufian, a resident of Anantnag district. "As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on visit visa from Wagah," Kumar said.
Goujri was a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan while Adil Hussain Mir was of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah.
