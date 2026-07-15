Two law students arrested after disruption at Supreme Court hearing

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two law students from Lucknow University in connection with a Supreme Court hearing on 10 July, in which one of the accused allegedly hurled abuses at judges and disrupted proceedings inside the courtroom, reported LiveLaw.

The accused have been identified as 24-year-old Prabal Pratap Singh and 23-year-old Chander Bhan, who are third-year and second-year law students at Lucknow University, respectively.

According to a police statement, an FIR was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station based on a complaint filed by Supreme Court security staff over the incident that took place on 10 July before a Bench comprising Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe.

As reported by NDTV, the accused were medically examined at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) following the incident and were declared mentally sound. Police also recovered several pamphlets containing objectionable language from their possession. A Delhi court has since remanded both accused in police custody for two days.

During the hearing, Pratap, who was appearing as a petitioner-in-person, allegedly disrupted court proceedings by using abusive language and throwing case papers inside the courtroom. He has also been accused of obstructing court staff from carrying out their official duties while they attempted to restrain him.

Pratap had approached the Supreme Court challenging an April 2026 judgment of the Allahabad High Court. At the beginning of the hearing, instead of presenting legal submissions, he reportedly addressed the Bench in an unusual manner.

According to court records, he said, “Mr judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Lucknow.”

Justice Viswanathan responded, “You are ordering me? You are ordering us?” Pratap then replied, “That is all from my side. Everything is on record.”

The hearing soon descended into chaos. Pratap allegedly threw case papers into the air, shouted abuses in open court, and, while being escorted out by security personnel, also verbally abused the Chief Justice of India.

On the merits of the petition, however, the Supreme Court found no reason to interfere with the Allahabad High Court's decision.