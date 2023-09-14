Two LeT terrorists 'encircled' by security forces in J&K's Anantnag

In a major development in the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir, the security forces, on Thursday, claimed to have "encircled" two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the higher reaches of Anantnag district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four security forces personnel got killed in an terrorist encounter operation on Wednesday morning. Since, then operation has been intensified to the catch the terrorists. Gunshots were heard in the Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag district in the early hours of Thursday as reinforcements were rushed to the area to take down the terrorists who were believed to be hiding in a natural cave in the mountains, the officials said.

The hiding place of terrorists was covered from all sides on land as well as in air. That's why helicopters were seen hovering over the Gadole forests as army and police personnel maintained a tight coron around the area, reported PTI citing officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operation went throughout the day, with both the sides indulging in heavy gun firing. Till now, there has been no report of any fresh casualty.

Earlier on Thursday, the police said it has “encircled" two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Anantnag district. The same place where four security forces personnel- Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier -- were killed in the encounter on Wednesday morning.

"In solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak & DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists including Uzair Khan," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DSP Humayun Bhat was laid to rest at a graveyard near his Humhama family home. The bodies of other three personnels, ie Colonel Singh and Major Dhanchok were airlifted from Kokernag to the Army's 92 Base Hospitaal at Badamibagh on Thursday afternoon.

Top officials of army, police and civil administration officials paid their last respects to the slain officers before their mortal remains were sent to their native places for their last rites.