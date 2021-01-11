Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the chief ministers of all the states to discuss the Covid-19 vaccination plan, which is scheduled to kickstart on 16 January, 2021.

During the discussion, PM Modi said the two already approved made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines are more cost-effective than any other in the world and have been developed as per the country's needs.

Modi also said that apart from the two already approved vaccines, four others are in the pipeline.

"Our experts have taken all precautions to provide the countrymen with effective vaccines," he said.

The two approved COVID-19 vaccines in India more cost-effective than other vaccines in the world and have been developed as per our needs and situation, he said.

He also said that coordination between Centre, states in fighting COVID-19 great example of federalism, he said.

Moreover, he added, "Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the 2nd phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated.

India is entering a decisive phase of vaccination in the fight against COVID-19, he asserted, pointing that the world's largest vaccination programme will start from January 16.

Public representatives are not part of the three-crore corona warriors and frontline workers to be vaccinated first, Modi said.

In the first phase, the cost of vaccination for these 3 crore people would be borne by the central government, he added.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

On Saturday last week, Modi had reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories at a high-level meeting where.

