Two Malayalam actors sexually assaulted at Kozhikode mall
Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify and trace the culprits
A popular Malayalam film actor shared on her Instagram handle that she was sexually assaulted at a Kozhikode mall during her film promotions. At a film promotion event on Tuesday at a mall called “HiLite" in the north Kerala district of Kozhikode, the actress was talking about her upcoming film when a guy misbehaved with her as well as with her co-actress.