A popular Malayalam film actor shared on her Instagram handle that she was sexually assaulted at a Kozhikode mall during her film promotions. At a film promotion event on Tuesday at a mall called “HiLite" in the north Kerala district of Kozhikode, the actress was talking about her upcoming film when a guy misbehaved with her as well as with her co-actress.

"Kozhikode is a place I loved a lot. But, tonight while returning after a programme, a person from the crowd grabbed me. It disgusts me to say where! Are people around us so frustrated? We had been to several places as part of the promotion. But, I never had such a pathetic experience anywhere else. My colleague also had a similar experience. She reacted...but I couldn't in that situation as I was dumbstruck for a moment...," the actress said in last night's post.

View Full Image Instagram post of the actress

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and some of the local TV channels and media websites have shared the same on their platforms.

The other actor, who had witnessed the same misconduct at the event from the crowd, also shared her traumatic experience on her Instagram page.

View Full Image Instagram post of the actress

Sharing the incident she said that the mall was overcrowded and security personnel were struggling to manage the rush and get her out of the mall.

A person from the crowd had misbehaved with one of her co-stars but she could not react, the actress said. "Later, I also encountered a similar experience but I reacted... I wish that no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life...," she said and wanted the guilty to be punished.

Police have started an investigation and efforts are on to identify and trace the culprits.

A similar event had happened at the same mall a month ago when an actor came for his movie promotion but as a heavy crowd assembled, the event was cancelled.

With inputs from PTI