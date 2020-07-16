Two medium-intensity quakes hit Assam, Gujarat

Two medium-intensity quakes hit Assam, Gujarat1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
- Epicentre of the quake in Gujarat was Rajkot, and it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 7.40 am
- In Assam, the epicenter of quake was Karimganj
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Two medium-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 hit Assam and Gujarat, respectively on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
Two medium-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 hit Assam and Gujarat, respectively on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicentre of the quake in Gujarat was Rajkot, and it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 7.40 am.
The epicentre of the quake in Gujarat was Rajkot, and it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 7.40 am.
The epicenter of the Assam quake was Karimganj district. It occurred at 7.57 am at a depth of 18 kilometres.
There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated