Two men duped with fake Russia jobs, abandoned abroad with no money; FIR against agents

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a group of agents who are accused of cheating two Indians, promising them jobs in Russia. The two men have alleged that they were charged lakhs but later abandoned in Russian streets without any money, food or water.

According to the FIR filed by victim Pramod Chauhan, a resident of village Ranipur, Purandarapur police station, Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh, he had been working as a mason.

He said he had previously worked in Saudi Arabia. There, he met one Nizamuddin Akram Khan and developed trust in him. Pramod Chauhan again approached Nizamuddin Khan when he was again looking for employment.

He alleged that Nizamuddin promised him employment and, on June 30, handed him an appointment letter from a company named Haka Moscow near the Badarpur Border. However, he never showed his office or home and only displayed documents outdoors.

Pramod alleged that the agents told him he would receive a labour visa for Russia. Instead, he later found that they had provided him only a tourist visa.

"Deceived by their assurances, I and my neighbour Gautam Sahni paid a total of ₹4,05,000 through UPI and ₹50,000 in cash to these agents," the victim said.

The complainant said the money was allegedly taken by Nizamuddin and Premchand on different pretexts.

How it happened The complainant said the accused took money from them. First, they were sent to Kazakhstan on July 1. In Kazakhstan, they stayed for a few days and then were taken to Omsk in Russia.

In Russia, the two Indians were abandoned on the streets. They had no money or water to survive.

"We were stranded there for several days without any resources, hungry and thirsty. Eventually, we contacted our family members, and they helped us by sending money to buy tickets," Pramod,

Both men returned to India on July 17 after purchasing flight tickets with the help of their families.

Following the complaint, the Delhi Police Crime Branch registered an FIR under sections 318/61/3(5) of BNS and began investigating the matter.