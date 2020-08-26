An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 30 km southeast of Baharampur today, informed the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Earlier this morning, tremors with magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale were also felt in Durgapur , according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 26-08-2020, 07:54:02 IST, Lat: 23.79 and Long: 88.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 110 km ENE of Durgapur, West Bengal," the NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 26-08-2020, 07:54:02 IST, Lat: 23.79 & Long: 88.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 110km ENE of Durgapur, West Bengal, Indiafor more information https://t.co/r5wyQMQ2gf pic.twitter.com/RpTsM4foxE — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 26, 2020

Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.

The quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre of Seismology said.

There has been no report of damages in the area so far, police said.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated