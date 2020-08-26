Two mild intensity earthquakes hit West Bengal

Two mild intensity earthquakes hit West Bengal1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 30 km southeast of Baharampur
- Tremors with magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale were also felt in Durgapur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 30 km southeast of Baharampur today, informed the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Earlier this morning, tremors with magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale were also felt in Durgapur , according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 26-08-2020, 07:54:02 IST, Lat: 23.79 and Long: 88.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 110 km ENE of Durgapur, West Bengal," the NCS tweeted.
Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.
The quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre of Seismology said.
There has been no report of damages in the area so far, police said.
