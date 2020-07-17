Home >News >India >Two militants killed in encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR : Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the operation which was going on till last reports, the official said.  

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway. (AP)

Four militants, including a Pakistani, killed by security forces

2 min read . 21 Jun 2020
(representative image)

Five militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

1 min read . 07 Jun 2020
Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen in the Kanpur encounter recently, being apprehended by police personnel after a nearly week-long manhunt, in Ujjain (PTI)

Vikas Dubey encounter: UP to file status report, SC to hear pleas on July 20

1 min read . 14 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout