Home >News >India >Two militants killed in encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
Police and security forces at the encounter site of Arrah area in Kulgam on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Two militants killed in encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 08:55 AM IST PTI

  • Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of the Kulgam district
  • Two militants were killed in the operation which was going on till last reports

SRINAGAR : Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the operation which was going on till last reports, the official said.  

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

