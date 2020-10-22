Two militants surrender before security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Two militants on Thursday surrendered before security forces during a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Tujjar area of Sopore. During the operation, two militants surrendered before security forces," they said.

"A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Tujjar area of Sopore. During the operation, two militants surrendered before security forces," they said.

Both the militants, aged 20 and 21, are residents of Sopore town, the officials said, adding that the identity of the duo is withheld for operational reasons.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.