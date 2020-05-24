Two months on, first domestic flight to take off from Bengaluru to New Delhi

Bengaluru/Mumbai: On early Monday morning, at 12.40 am, the first domestic flight is scheduled to take off from Bengaluru to New Delhi, two months after the lockdown due to covid-19 forced the grounding of air travel in India.

India’s largest airline operator Indigo’s 6E2625 is scheduled to take off from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, as the first of 1095 departures in the country that is part of the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions and allowing more inter-state movement of people that had been stopped in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

An Indigo spokesperson confirmed that 12.40am is the first flight. But there is some confusion on the flight timing and schedule with various states backing out.

The timings are subject to changes, airline officials said.

Though there has been a spike in cases across several states including Maharashtra and Gujarat--some of the hardest hit regions in the country--the government had decided to ease restrictions and allow businesses to resume operations in other regions after several states expressed caution over the decision to open up the skies. Both the union and state governments have been forced to find a balance between ‘life and livelihood’ due to the economic uncertainty that accompanied the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.

Bengaluru international airport says that it has introduced safety measures including ‘Parking-to-Boarding contactless journey’ when it reopens to passengers in the early hours on Monday.

Security personnel will verify identification documents through an electronic device of a magnifying glass, passengers will scan boarding passes at a contactless self-service kiosk, collect the baggage tag before proceeding to the airline counter to drop-off luggage.

“At the airline bag drop counters, a transparent partition has been installed, to ensure the safety of both airline staff and passengers," BIAL said in a statement on Saturday.

The automated Self Bag-Drop facility will be available as applicable to the airlines.

The airport said that under the new contactless process, body scanning will be done using Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) and stamping of the boarding pass has been suspended.Airline staff will hand over a kit containing a face mask, face shield, and sanitiser to passengers as part of the safety measures, BIAL said.

Other measures like bio-waste collection bins, touch-free hand sanitiser dispensers have been placed. BIAL said that even retail & dining has been made contactless that includes pre-ordering F&B through their smartphones using the QR code displayed and delivered at the passenger's place of choice within the terminal.

The terminal will be well ventilated with minimum reliance on air-conditioning to avoid the spread of disease, it said.

However, Karnataka has put in place additional measures to keep a check on the spread of covid-19 cases since a large number of those who arrived from Maharashtra by trains and private vehicles have tested positive in recent days.

Karnataka crossed the 2000 covid-19 positive cases mark on Sunday . People arriving into the state from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine followed by another seven days of home quarantine. People from other states have to be under 14 days of home quarantine. Business travellers must bring a negative test report obtained two days prior to the date of travel. All incoming persons should obtain a pass from Seva Sindhu portal, according to the Karnataka government.

