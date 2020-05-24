Two months on, first domestic flight to take off from Bengaluru to New Delhi

Though there has been a spike in cases across several states including Maharashtra and Gujarat--some of the hardest hit regions in the country--the government had decided to ease restrictions and allow businesses to resume operations in other regions after several states expressed caution over the decision to open up the skies. Both the union and state governments have been forced to find a balance between ‘life and livelihood’ due to the economic uncertainty that accompanied the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.