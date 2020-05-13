BENGALURU : Two more people died in Karnataka due to covid-19, taking the total number of casualties in the state to 34, that includes one patient who took his life.

A 60-year old male from Kalaburagi and a 58-year old female from Dakshina Kannada died due to covid-19, according to the state health department on Wednesday.

Karnataka confirmed 34 new covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday that takes the cumulative figure to 959 in total from across the state.

The 34 cases on Wednesday include 12 from Bidar, eight from Kalaburagi, four from Hassan, two each from Vijayapura, Davangere, Bengaluru and Uttara Kannada, one each from Ballari and Dakshina Kannada.

Several people who have travelled from other states and countries into Karnataka are testing positive, S.Suresh Kumar, the primary and secondary education minister said on Wednesday.

This includes one person who travelled from London to Bengaluru on Monday.

On Wednesday, a total of 570 people have come to Karnataka by air and sea from international destinations that includes 326 on Monday from London. The first Shramik train to Karnataka is scheduled to arrive in the state in the hours of Thursday.

The state government said that it had made all arrangements to quarantine people coming from other states and countries.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is meeting on Thursday to further assess the situation in Karnataka amid possibilities of further relaxations of the lockdown and announcing more relief to sections that are badly impacted due to the sluggish economy.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated