Bengaluru: Two people died in Karnataka due to Covid -19 taking the state's total casualties to 16, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

One 65-year old woman from Bengaluru and another 50-year old woman from Dakshina Kannada died and in both cases the persons had severe acute respiratory infection or SARI,the health department said.

Six people tested positive in Karnataka on Sunday including one death and another casualty from an earlier day, taking the total number of infections to 390.

The lower numbers on Sunday provided some relief to Karnataka, which had seen a sharp rise in cases for almost a week. The spike in cases had forced the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government to withdraw some relaxations to the lockdown post 20 April.

The union home ministry on Sunday revoked permissions that prohibits e-commerce companies from selling any non-essential products, till the end of the nationwide lockdown on 3 May.

Several online platforms in Bengaluru and other parts of the country were readying to start deliveries of items that had been deemed non-essential post the lockdown that was announced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Among six new cases, four are from Mysuru and two from Dakshina KannadaBangaluru topped the state in most number of infections reported with 89 cases, followed by Mysuru with 84 and Belagavi with 42.

T.M.Vijay Bhaskar, chief secretary of Karnataka on Sunday issued orders that all state departments including the police that "they shall continue to implement the measures presently in force in the state as stipulated by the consolidated guidelines of the ministry of home affairs.." at least till midnight of 21 April.

The state government had earlier withdrawn some restrictions related to information and biotechnology corporations as well as curbs on two-wheeler movement in Bengaluru. The order came late on Saturday and hours after the government had proposed some relaxations. Even Information Technology (IT) and other large corporations in Bengaluru had mentioned that it will continue to have its employees work from home at least till 3 May or the end of the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.