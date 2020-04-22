HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh reported two covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of casualties in the state to 24. The state recorded 56 more positive cases on Wednesday.

The total number of covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 813. Of the 56 cases, 19 were from Guntur district, which currently has the second highest number of covid-19 patients out of the total 13 districts.

Covid-19 cases in AP have been on the rise for nearly a month, showing no sign of slowing down. According to the state government’s latest bulletin, there are 669 active cases as of Wednesday morning, while 120 persons have so far recovered from the disease. Out of the 13 districts, Kurnool has the highest number of cases at 203, followed by Guntur (177), Krishna (86) and Nellore (67).

The four districts together account for more than half of the total 534 cases in the state. On 20 April, a staggering 75 people had tested positive for covid-19. The AP government on Monday said it is focusing more on the four districts to contain the spread of covid-19.

Chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review meeting with officials a day ago, directed them to take effective steps in restricting the spread of the virus by increasing the number of tests.

Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are the only districts where there are no positive covid-19 cases till date. Tests are being carried out even in these two districts. The AP government has decided to convert the Government General Hospital in Kurnool district into covid-19 treatment facility. Permission has also been sought to conduct plasma therapy at the hospital and an adequate number of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and masks would be kept ready, the state government said in a press release on Tuesday.

In neighbouring Telangana, the number of cases inched closer to the 1000 mark, after 56 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The state’s total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 928.

