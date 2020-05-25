BENGALURU : Two more people died in Karnataka due to covid-19, that takes the total number of fatalities in the state to 44 in the state.

A 55-year old female resident of Bengaluru died late on Sunday night while a 43-year old male from Dakshina Kannada died on Monday, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Karnataka confirmed 93 cases on Monday that takes the total number of active cases to 1431, of which 17 are in intensive care units and 705 have recovered.

The state has seen a sharp spike in cases over the last week or so that has contributed to over half of all covid-19 positive cases reported in the state since 8 March when the first one was detected.

The challenges for the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government increased as Ramanagara, that was just one of two districts in the state that remained corona-free, reported one covid-19 positive case.

A person who returned to Ramanagara from Tamil Nadu tested positive that now leaves only Chamarajanagar as the only district that is yet to register even one covid-19 positive case.

Out of the cases on Monday, 32 were in Udupi, 16 were in Kalaburagi, 15 in Yadgir and eight in Bengaluru. Mandya, Belagavi, Hassan, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwada, Ballari, Kolara and Tumakuru also reported cases on Monday.

Karnataka has seen a sharp spike in cases after it opened its borders to allow people from other states to enter. Interstate passengers accounted for 73 out of the 93 cases reported on Monday while three were international passengers.

But the state government says that it has the situation under control. The state government on Monday tested 13581 persons on Monday, its highest ever since it began in early March.

