HYDERABAD: Two more people in Andhra Pradesh succumbed to covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state from the disease to 22. The state has so far reported 757 cases of infections, with 35 more people testing positive today.

Of the total, 639 are active cases, with recoveries at 96. Of the 13 districts in Andhra, Kurnool is worst hit with 184 cases followed by Guntur at 158, Krishna 83 and 67 cases in Nellore. The four districts together account for more than half of the total cases in the state.

On Monday, a staggering 75 people had tested positive for the disease in the state. The 35 new cases reported today were from the 5,022 samples that were tested, according to a bulletin issued by the state.

According to the state government, 5,508 tests are being conducted every day, which it claims puts Andhra at the second spot in the country with regard to number of tests being conducted per million. As many as 42 mandals of the total 676 across 13 districts in the state have been declared red zones and sealed off.

Chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a video conference with district collectors and Muslim religious leaders on measures being taken to contain covid-19, and thanked them for agreeing to offer prayers at home. With the month of Ramzan approaching, Reddy has instructed officials to implement strict lockdown measures across the state and maintain social distancing.

The state government has been utilising the services of self-help women’s groups (SHG) to manufacture masks to be distributed in the red zones. A press release from the state government said the women’s groups had prepared 7.28 lakh masks of the 16 crore required until 19 April.

On Monday, online food delivery platform Swiggy announced that it will soon start delivering fresh fruits and vegetables across the state in partnership with the agriculture marketing department.



