Two more Indian beaches awarded coveted 'Blue Flag' tag. Check details

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in its pursuit of "Sustainable Development" of the coastal regions of India embarked upon a highly acclaimed and flagship program Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) which is one of the initiatives under the ICZM approach that the MoEF&CC has undertaken for the sustainable development of coastal regions of India, with a prime objective to protect and conserve the pristine coastal and marine ecosystems through holistic management of the resources.