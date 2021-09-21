Two more beaches in India gave been accorded the coveted ‘Blue Flag’ certification, taking the total number of such beaches in the country to 10. Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) in Denmark awarded the certification to Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry beaches.

The foundation also given re-certification for 8 beaches that were awarded the Blue Flag certificate last year, namely Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha, and Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar.

Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam & Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. pic.twitter.com/UzocIJhyzD — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 21, 2021

Blue Flag is a voluntary eco-labels awarded to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators. In order to qualify for the Blue Flag, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

Announcing the development, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that it embarked upon its flagship program Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) to ensure sustainable development of the coastal regions of India

“This was aimed for achieving the globally recognized and the coveted International eco-label “Blue Flag", accorded by International Jury comprising of members from IUCN, UNWTO ,UNEP, UNESCO etc. FEE Denmark conduct regular monitoring and audits for strict compliance of the 33 criteria at all times. A waving “Blue Flag" is an indication of 100% compliance to these 33 stringent criteria and sound health of the beach," the ministry said.

The objective of BEAMS program is to abate pollution in coastal waters, promote sustainable development of beach facilities, protect and conserve coastal ecosystems and natural resources, and seriously challenge local authorities & stakeholders to strive and maintain high standards of cleanliness, hygiene and safety for beachgoers in accordance with coastal environment and regulations.

