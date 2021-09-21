Two more Indian beaches get coveted ‘blue flag’ certification

“This was aimed for achieving the globally recognized and the coveted International eco-label “Blue Flag", accorded by International Jury comprising of members from IUCN, UNWTO ,UNEP, UNESCO etc. FEE Denmark conduct regular monitoring and audits for strict compliance of the 33 criteria at all times. A waving “Blue Flag" is an indication of 100% compliance to these 33 stringent criteria and sound health of the beach," the ministry said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}