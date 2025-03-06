Days after Indian national Shahzadi Khan was executed in the United Arab Emirates, two more Indians from Kerala who were convicted on murder charges, have been executed.

They have been identified as Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil.

Muhammed and Muraleedharan were convicted on murder charges and were handed out death sentences in the UAE. The highest court of UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the sentences.

Meanwhile, the burial of Muraleedharan took place today.

“The Embassy provided all possible consular and legal assistance, including sending mercy petitions and pardon requests to the Government of the UAE for the Indian nationals. The UAE authorities informed the Embassy on 28 Feb 2025 that these two sentences have been carried out,” reported ANI quoting MEA's XP Division.

The families of the people concerned have been informed.

The MEA said that the Embassy is in touch with them and facilitating their participation in the last rites.

The burial of Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu, an Indian national, took place today. His family members were also present to pay their last respects and participate in prayers prior to his burial,” said MEA.

Shahzadi Khan buried Meanwhile, Shahzadi Khan, the 33-year-old Indian national hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, was buried in Abu Dhabi and representatives of the deceased paid their respects to her mortal remains.

She was executed after being convicted for killing her employer's child.

The burial of was conducted today in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of the UAE authorities, as per the MEA.

"Prior to her burial, the authorized representatives of Ms. Shahjadi's family paid respect to the mortal remains. They also attended the funeral prayers at the mosque as well as the burial at the Baniyas cemetery. Embassy officials assisted the authorized representatives in this regard as well as attended the last rites," a statement from the MEA said.