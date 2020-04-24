HYDERABAD: Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Andhra Pradesh with 62 more people testing positive for the virus on Friday, and two other patients succumbing to the disease.

With this, the total number of covid-19 cases in AP has risen to 955, almost closing the gap with neighbouring Telangana.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, there are a total of 781 active covid-19 cases in the state, while a total of 29 people have died after suffering from the novel virus, and 145 others have recovered. The 62 cases are from the districts of Ananthapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Nellore disticts.

Out of the 13 districts in AP, Kurnool has the highest number of cases at 261, followed by Guntur (206), Krishna (102) and (68). The four districts together account for more than half of the total 534 cases in the state.

The latest round of 62 new cases were detected from 6,306 test samples. Only Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have not seen any covid-19 infections so far in AP.

Till 23 April, 48,034 tests were conducted averaging to 961 tests per million people in the state. The state government is trying to scale up the capacity to 17,500 tests per day, a statement from chief minister Y. S, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office said on Thursday. So far, nine labs have been set up in the past four weeks to tackle the pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh has also conducted three comprehensive family surveys and has identified 32,792 members with symptoms of covid-19. With five special hospitals, 78 district-level hospitals, 1,41,014 N-95 masks and 2,71,072 PPE kits, the state is well equipped to tackle the situation and is also distributing 16 crore masks (three for every individual) to citizens, added the release.

The AP government on Thursday also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved rapid testing kits from South Korea and that tests will continue as per protocol. Of the 14,423 tests conducted using the rapid testing kits, 11,543 were done in the red zones and 30 positive cases were identified.