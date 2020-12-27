Subscribe
Home >News >India >Two more UK returnees test positive in Telangana, total reaches 20
Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to exit upon arrival at an airport in India

Two more UK returnees test positive in Telangana, total reaches 20

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST Edited By Sneha

  • Three of the primary contacts of the UK travellers had also tested positive on Saturday
  • As many as 472 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths were reported from Telangana on Saturday

Two more people who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana on Sunday. Their samples have been sent for further examination to ascertain if the infection is due to the new coronavirus strain recently discovered in the UK.

Two more people who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana on Sunday. Their samples have been sent for further examination to ascertain if the infection is due to the new coronavirus strain recently discovered in the UK.

The total number of infections among UK returnees has reached 20 in the state until now.

Apart from these 20, three of the primary contacts of the UK travellers had also tested positive on Saturday.

As many as 472 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths were reported from Telangana on Saturday, while 509 patients have been discharged during the day, the state's health department said.

The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 2,84,863.

Of these, a total of 2,76,753 have recovered. While there are a total of 6,579 active cases currently, 1,531 patients have succumbed to the virus till now in Telangana.

