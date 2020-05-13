Two more virtual courts established to deal with traffic violations

Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud On Wednesday e-inaugurated two more virtual courts to deal with traffic violations through digital challans captured via cameras. The courts will be manned by the officers of the rank of Metropolitan Magistrate.

The virtual inauguration ceremony was attended by Supreme Court judges, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Justice Sanjeev Khanna in the presence of Delhi High court Chief Justice DN Patel and other judges.

“The pandemic has descended on us without any notice but it has given us an opportunity to place the technological infrastructure of the Indian judiciary on a robust basis. The question today is not whether we should adopt technology but how well do we adopt technology." Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said.

"The version 2.0 of the virtual courts will touch greater heights and would provide a better option to the violator as now he can decide how he wants to compound the challans though option of coming to the actual court is always open." Chief Justice DN Patel said.

The first virtual court was inaugurated last year.

As of today, the Delhi traffic police has in position 389 cameras across NCR of Delhi to digitally capture the traffic violations involving over-speeding and red light jumping, it has been stated in the official release.

The digital challans captured via the cameras will be sent in a digital form to the court. All the challans for the given day will reflect in the dashboard of the Virtual Court Judge.

The court as per section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 will issue special summons to the violator via her/his mobile phone. Once a violator receives intimation on her/his mobile phone, she/he would have the option to either contest the summons or pay by visiting the web portal “https://vcourts.gov.in". In case the violator decides not to contest and pleads guilty she/he will pay the requisite minimum fine through online mode on the day and the time of her/his choosing within the stipulated period.Upon payment of the fine, an acknowledgement will be generated showing the disposal of challan and the transaction number.

The web portal also provides the functionality of searching the pending challans either by filling the requisite details, viz., name, mobile number or vehicle number.

“In these trying times when the world is beset with Coronavirus pandemic and is in lockdown, this initiative reflects the resolve and commitment of the judiciary to adopt the new technological advancements to make itself accessible to a common litigant 24 X 7..." The statement said.

"The virtual court, established for dealing "on-spot traffic challans" has disposed of 7,30, 789 challans resulting in the online collection of fine amounting to Rs.89,41,67,812 as on May 7." It added.

