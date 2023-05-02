Two Mumbai-bound Go First flights on Tuesday were diverted to Gujarat's Surat. Both the flights one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai - diverted and landed at Surat airport between 6:30 pm to 7 pm. “All the passengers are still on the aircraft. The cause of the landing is not clear," said Surat Airport Director to news agency ANI.

