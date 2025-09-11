'Two nations, one destiny': Top 10 quotes from Narendra Modi's bilateral meet with Mauritius PM Ramgoolam in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on Thursday. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and exchanged several documents.

PM Narendra Modi highlighted the special relationship between India and Mauritius and reiterated how the Indian Ocean country is an integral pillar of India's Neighbourhood First policy and vision, MAHASAGAR.

The leaders held the bilateral meeting in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and greeted each other, reflecting the bonhomie and the strength of India-Mauritius ties.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting and the exchange of documents, PM Modi said that it was a moment of pride for him to welcome Ramgoolam in Kashi. Here are the top quotes by PM Narendra Modi:

1-While we welcome our friends from Mauritius today, this is not just a formal meeting but a spiritual meeting. That is why I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but one family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India's neighbourhood-first policy and vision, MAHASAGAR.

2-Today, we held a comprehensive review of all aspects of our bilateral cooperation. We also exchanged views on regional and global issues... India has always supported decolonisation and full recognition of Mauritius’s sovereignty, and we have consistently stood firmly with Mauritius on this issue.

3-From ancient times, Kashi has been the symbol of Indian civilisation and the soul of culture. Our culture and traditions reached Mauritius from India centuries ago and were absorbed into the life there. Like the continuous flow of Ganga in Kashi, the steady flow of Indian culture has been enriching and making Mauritius prosperous.

4-What has happened when I landed at Varanasi... the welcome that we received... I believe no other prime minister has ever received and I am glad this is your constituency. I can understand why you are getting elected with such huge numbers.

5-India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one.

6-India is fully committed to strengthening the security and maritime capacity of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Mauritius.

7-Free, open, prosperous Indian Ocean is in our shared interest.

9-India and Mauritius will take steps to conduct trade in local currency

10- Conclusion of theChagos agreement historic: PM Modi after talks with Mauritius counterpart.



The visit builds on the momentum generated by Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the relationship to an "enhanced strategic partnership".

Ramgoolam arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday and was received by Governor Patel and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. He is scheduled to attend the Ganga 'aarti' on Thursday evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday morning before his departure.

The Significance of Varanasi The meeting between the two leaders in Varanasi underscores the enduring civilizational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

The deepening cooperation between the two countries is significant not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South.