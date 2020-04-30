Kerala recorded two new covid-19 cases and 14 recoveries, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. He added that centre’s directive to transport migrants back to their home states in buses is impractical, since most of the migrants come from faraway states like West Bengal and Assam.

"It is impractical for a state like Kerala. We have again requested the center to allow non-stop special trains to the home states of migrants," said Vijayan. Kerala has 3.6 lakh migrant workers, officially called "guest workers". Since the majority of them are devoid of work, they are fed by the state in 20,826 camps now.

Out of the two fresh patients, one was infected through contact and another came from outside the state, said the CM. They are in Malappuram and Kasargod districts, he added.

Kerala has 497 recorded cases so far, 111 patients are active patients. The state has 20,711 people are under observation, of them 426 in hospitals. The state has sent 25,973 samples for testing so far, out of which 25,135 have turned out to be negative. The state has 70 hotspots in the state.

The state had made wearing masks mandatory in public places from Wednesday. So far, 954 cases were registered for not wearing the mask in public places, said the CM.

