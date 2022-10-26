Two new Indian beaches receive ‘Blue Flag’ certification

NEW DELHI :Two Indian beaches, Minicoy Thundi beach and Kadmat beach, located in Lakshadweep, have received the International eco-label ‘Blue Flag’, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a press release on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI :Two Indian beaches, Minicoy Thundi beach and Kadmat beach, located in Lakshadweep, have received the International eco-label ‘Blue Flag’, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a press release on Wednesday.
“Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach - both in Lakshadweep - are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world," said Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav.
“Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach - both in Lakshadweep - are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world," said Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav.
With the new additions, the number of beaches certified under the Blue Flag Certification is twelve.
With the new additions, the number of beaches certified under the Blue Flag Certification is twelve.
“Together the two beaches have taken India’s tally of Blue Beaches to 12. This is part of India’s relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by PM Modi," the minister added.
“Together the two beaches have taken India’s tally of Blue Beaches to 12. This is part of India’s relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by PM Modi," the minister added.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Lakshadweep for the achievement. He tweeted, “This is great! Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat. India’s coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness."
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Lakshadweep for the achievement. He tweeted, “This is great! Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat. India’s coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness."
The Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by turquoise blue water of the lagoon. It is a paradise for swimmers and tourists alike.
The Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by turquoise blue water of the lagoon. It is a paradise for swimmers and tourists alike.
The Kadmat Beach is popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports. It is a paradise for nature lovers with its pearl white sand, blue lagoon waters, its moderate climate and friendly locals. Both the beaches have designated staff for beach cleanliness and maintenance; and for safety and security of swimmers.
The Kadmat Beach is popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports. It is a paradise for nature lovers with its pearl white sand, blue lagoon waters, its moderate climate and friendly locals. Both the beaches have designated staff for beach cleanliness and maintenance; and for safety and security of swimmers.
Both the beaches comply with all the 33 criteria as mandated by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE).
Both the beaches comply with all the 33 criteria as mandated by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE).
The other Indian beaches in the blue list are Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha, Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry beaches.
The other Indian beaches in the blue list are Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha, Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry beaches.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.