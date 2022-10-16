Two new metro routes in Ghaziabad2 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 04:24 PM IST
The city of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh is likely to get two new metro routes as the civic body of the city the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is planning to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) in order to connect Noida Sector 62 Metro Station with Sahibabad and Mohan Nagar metro station with Vaishali through Metro Lite.