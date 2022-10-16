Two new metro routes in Ghaziabad

“Once the DPR is prepared, we will send it to the state government for approval and also seek funding. The per kilometer cost of Metro Lite is about Rs. 150 crores, lower in comparison to Metro. The passengers per hour per direction (PHPDT) of Metro Neo is about 8,000 and about 15,000 for Metro Lite. Hence, we are now looking to prepare a DPR for Metro Lite. The ropeway project is not being considered at present," he added.