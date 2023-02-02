‘Two out of three income-tax payers may pick new regime’
The other takeaway is that we sought to address the needs of every sector—start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises and the cooperative sector.
NEW DELHI : Two-thirds of all personal income tax payers are expected to shift from the old tax regime to the new, which benefits everyone, said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Nitin Gupta. In an interview, Gupta also spoke about the crux of legislative changes proposed in the new tax regime, including on TDS requirements on online gaming income. Edited excerpts:
