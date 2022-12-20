Two pets allowed to be imported as passenger baggage without DGFT authorisation

"Import is allowed as passenger baggage, without DGFT authorisation, only to persons transferring their residence to India after two years of continuous stay abroad. Only cats and dogs can be imported under baggage rules," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice to all international airlines, all embassies and consulates of India abroad; and concerned pet owners. This is part of the clarification issued by the commerce ministry for import of pet animals.