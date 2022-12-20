Two pets allowed to be imported as passenger baggage without DGFT authorisation

Two pets allowed to be imported as passenger baggage without DGFT authorisation3 min read . 04:44 PM IST
- Import of pet animals is allowed only through airports and seaports of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata, it said.
The government has allowed persons transferring their residence to India after two years of continuous stay abroad to bring up to two pets -- dogs or cats -- as passenger baggage without permission from the directorate general of foreign trade.Vaccination book, pet passport, pet book, certificate for emotional support are required for thepermanent import of pets.
The government has allowed persons transferring their residence to India after two years of continuous stay abroad to bring up to two pets -- dogs or cats -- as passenger baggage without permission from the directorate general of foreign trade.Vaccination book, pet passport, pet book, certificate for emotional support are required for thepermanent import of pets.
"Import is allowed as passenger baggage, without DGFT authorisation, only to persons transferring their residence to India after two years of continuous stay abroad. Only cats and dogs can be imported under baggage rules," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice to all international airlines, all embassies and consulates of India abroad; and concerned pet owners. This is part of the clarification issued by the commerce ministry for import of pet animals.
"Import is allowed as passenger baggage, without DGFT authorisation, only to persons transferring their residence to India after two years of continuous stay abroad. Only cats and dogs can be imported under baggage rules," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice to all international airlines, all embassies and consulates of India abroad; and concerned pet owners. This is part of the clarification issued by the commerce ministry for import of pet animals.
"Import authorisation (for up to two pet) from DGFT is required if -- the period of continuous stay abroad is less than two years, or the pet is not being transported as passenger baggage, or pet cannot be imported under the baggage rules," the directorate said.
"Import authorisation (for up to two pet) from DGFT is required if -- the period of continuous stay abroad is less than two years, or the pet is not being transported as passenger baggage, or pet cannot be imported under the baggage rules," the directorate said.
The notice was issued by the government following representations received for clarity on norms for import of pets.
The notice was issued by the government following representations received for clarity on norms for import of pets.
It also said that permission would be required for import of more than two pets.
It also said that permission would be required for import of more than two pets.
A person who has not stayed continuously for more than two years abroad would also have to seek permission for import of up to two pets, it added.
A person who has not stayed continuously for more than two years abroad would also have to seek permission for import of up to two pets, it added.
Steps to Apply for an import authorisation to DGFT are as follows:
Steps to Apply for an import authorisation to DGFT are as follows:
An application for grant of an Import Authorisation may be submitted (as per ANF-2M ofthe FTP) along with documents enlisted under Para 3. The application may be submitted against their Importer Exporter Code (IEC), if the applicant has one.
An application for grant of an Import Authorisation may be submitted (as per ANF-2M ofthe FTP) along with documents enlisted under Para 3. The application may be submitted against their Importer Exporter Code (IEC), if the applicant has one.
Alternatively, they may apply against the permanent IEC No. IIHIE0153E, i.e., IEC for ‘Persons /Institutions
Alternatively, they may apply against the permanent IEC No. IIHIE0153E, i.e., IEC for ‘Persons /Institutions
/Hospitals importing or exporting goods for personal use, not connected with trade or manufacture or agriculture’.
/Hospitals importing or exporting goods for personal use, not connected with trade or manufacture or agriculture’.
This online application may be submitted on the DGFT Website (https://dgft.gov.in) by navigating to → Services → Import Management System → Import Authorisation of Restricted Items → Apply for a new Authorization
This online application may be submitted on the DGFT Website (https://dgft.gov.in) by navigating to → Services → Import Management System → Import Authorisation of Restricted Items → Apply for a new Authorization
The Pet Owners travelling to India are advised to initiate the import authorisation application process at least 2 months in advance of the travel dates.
The Pet Owners travelling to India are advised to initiate the import authorisation application process at least 2 months in advance of the travel dates.
In case of more than two pets, applications have to be submitted for examination based on the justifications along with supporting documents to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
In case of more than two pets, applications have to be submitted for examination based on the justifications along with supporting documents to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Further, the notice said that in case of temporary imports of pets, permission from DGFT is required.
Further, the notice said that in case of temporary imports of pets, permission from DGFT is required.
Besides these documents, a copy of return ticket or expected date of return; and an undertaking from the local host/relative/family that in case the applicant/pet owner fails to take back the pet, he/she would be liable for action under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992.
Besides these documents, a copy of return ticket or expected date of return; and an undertaking from the local host/relative/family that in case the applicant/pet owner fails to take back the pet, he/she would be liable for action under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992.
It said that the pet owners travelling to India are advised to initiate the import authorisation application process at least two months in advance of the travel dates.
It said that the pet owners travelling to India are advised to initiate the import authorisation application process at least two months in advance of the travel dates.
"Import of pet animals is allowed only through airports and seaports of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata," it said.
"Import of pet animals is allowed only through airports and seaports of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata," it said.
The directorate also said that all international airlines are directed to ensure that the required regulatory compliances are duly fulfilled prior to on-boarding of pet animals to avoid challenges for their passengers/pet owners upon disembarking at destination.
The directorate also said that all international airlines are directed to ensure that the required regulatory compliances are duly fulfilled prior to on-boarding of pet animals to avoid challenges for their passengers/pet owners upon disembarking at destination.