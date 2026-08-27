Two pilots killed in Kanpur after four-seater training aircraft crashes in open field

An instructor pilot and a trainee pilot were killed after a twin-engine, four-seater training aircraft crashed in an open field in Kanpur on Thursday, news agency ANI reported, quoting the police.

The aircraft came down in a field in the Kanpur area, killing both people on board. Police confirmed that there were no survivors among those travelling in the aircraft.

The aircraft was being used for training when it crashed, according to the initial information available. The two people on board were an instructor pilot and a trainee pilot.

The crash took place in an open field, with further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident yet to emerge.

Authorities have not immediately released the identities of the two pilots.

Cause of the crash is not known The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Details about the aircraft, including its registration and operator, were also unavailable immediately.

Videos from the crash site showed the aircraft completely wrecked, with debris spread across the surrounding area.

A seat was also spotted outside the main wreckage. However, officials have not yet confirmed whether either of the pilots made an attempt to exit the aircraft before the crash.

The aircraft had been operated by Garg Aviation since 2023. The company said it had no maintenance-related deficiencies, news agency PTI reported.

Following the incident, Commissioner Lal, Additional Commissioners of Police Vipin Tada and Sankalp Sharma, along with Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma, reached the crash site to assess the situation.