Two pilots killed in Kanpur after four-seater training aircraft crashes in open field

An instructor pilot and a trainee pilot were killed after a twin-engine, four-seater training aircraft crashed in an open field in Kanpur on Thursday, news agency ANI reported, quoting the police.

The aircraft came down in a field in the Kanpur area, killing both people on board. Police confirmed that there were no survivors among those travelling in the aircraft.

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The aircraft was being used for training when it crashed, according to the initial information available. The two people on board were an instructor pilot and a trainee pilot.

The crash took place in an open field, with further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident yet to emerge.

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Authorities have not immediately released the identities of the two pilots.

Cause of the crash is not known The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Details about the aircraft, including its registration and operator, were also unavailable immediately.

Videos from the crash site showed the aircraft completely wrecked, with debris spread across the surrounding area.

A seat was also spotted outside the main wreckage. However, officials have not yet confirmed whether either of the pilots made an attempt to exit the aircraft before the crash.

The aircraft had been operated by Garg Aviation since 2023. The company said it had no maintenance-related deficiencies, news agency PTI reported.

Following the incident, Commissioner Lal, Additional Commissioners of Police Vipin Tada and Sankalp Sharma, along with Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma, reached the crash site to assess the situation.

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“As per preliminary information received, a Tecnam P2006T twin-engine aircraft, bearing registration VT-NBV and operated by M/s Garg Aviation Ltd., Kanpur, met with an accident on the afternoon of 27 August 2026, approximately 5 NM from Kanpur Civil Airport, near Ganga Barrage. The aircraft was on a training flight in the Local Flying Area of Kanpur Civil Airport. There were two persons on board, a trainee pilot and an instructor. Both sustained fatal injuries in the accident. A team of three officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is proceeding to the site for necessary regulatory oversight and coordination. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been informed and will undertake a detailed investigation into the accident in accordance with the applicable rules. The circumstances and cause of the accident will be determined through the investigation,” an official statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation read.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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