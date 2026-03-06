Two pilots killed in Sukhoi fighter jet crash in Assam, IAF confirms

Two Indian Air Force pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, were killed when a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening.

The jet was on a training mission and crashed approximately 60 km from Jorhat air base, from where it had taken off.

The Indian Air Force on Friday confirmed the news in an X post, writing, “IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash.”

“All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” they added.

A defence spokesperson in Guwahati told PTI that the debris of the aircraft was located early on Friday.

The IAF search and rescue team, assisted by civil and police administration and villagers, had trekked to the site and located the debris around 1 am, the official said.

Officials said the aircraft went missing shortly after takeoff from the Jorhat airbase. Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, they had said.

Locals reported loud explosion Residents of Karbi Anglong reported hearing a loud explosion after the Sukhoi-30 jet crash. According to an ANI report, locals used torches and lights to aid in the search.

Locals who saw the jet crashing last evening told ANI they heard a loud noise, followed by an explosion. “The police from the Chowki Wala police station came. They are searching from the helicopter.”

About Su-30MKI jet Su-30MKI is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. It is now built under licence by HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30MKI jets.