Two prisoners injured as miscreants open fire in Bihar's Samastipur court1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:53 PM IST
According to the officials, the injured prisoners have been identified as Prabhat Chowdhary and Prabhat Tiwari.
Two prisoners were injured on Saturday after miscreants opened fire at Bihar's Samastipur court. The incident took place while a hearing was underway at the court. Following the attack, the prisoners were admitted to the hospital while the accused managed to escape.
