According to the officials, the injured prisoners have been identified as Prabhat Chowdhary and Prabhat Tiwari.

Two prisoners were injured on Saturday after miscreants opened fire at Bihar's Samastipur court. The incident took place while a hearing was underway at the court. Following the attack, the prisoners were admitted to the hospital while the accused managed to escape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A few days ago in Samastipur Court campus, a mafia Prabhat Chowdhary was arrested and sent to jail after six months of consistent efforts and surveillance and with the help of a technical team. The hearing of his case was going on and he was present when four miscreants came and shot him in his leg. He is stable and didn't sustain any major injury. Another person was also shot in the incident...We are looking for those miscreants and the security in the court campus has been increased..."Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari said.

The injured prisoners have been identified as Prabhat Chowdhary and Prabhat Tiwari. Officials said that further investigation into the matter is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident sparked outrage in the Opposition ranks with the BJP lashing out at the Nitish Kumar-led coalition. Nitish Kumar, alleged former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, has left Bihar to God in his quest to become Prime Minister.

"In this state, witnesses are not safe. A few days ago a journalist was killed in Araria, he was a witness in a murder case. If witnesses are not safe then the criminals won't get punishment. Frequently coal mafia and sand mafia are attacking police. These frequent attacks show that Nitish Kumar's USP of law and order is over," Sushil Modi told ANI.

The incident came less than a day after a journalist was shot dead by unidentified people in Araria district of Bihar. Vimal Kumar Yadav died on the spot, where the district police chief and the SHO of Raniganj, the police station concerned, rushed upon hearing the news. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

