Delhi school bomb threats: Three schools get threatening emails, nothing found yet in searches, say police

At least three schools in the national capital of Delhi received bomb threats in the morning today (July 14, Monday), according to an PTI report, citing a Delhi police official. An ANI report said the threats were sent to two schools through email, it added.

Advertisement

The PTI report added that police recieved calls regarding the bomb threats at around 8 am, from CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school in Chanakyapuri, prompting emergency services to be kicked in, a Delhi Police official said.

“Police teams immediately moved in to check the school premises,” he said.

Police, sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squad at scene “Early on Monday morning, Dwarka North police station received a PCR call informing about bomb threat at CRPF School here. The area was promptly sanitised. Local police, sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads reached the school and conducted due checks,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh told PTI.

He added that cyber police experts are ascertaining the source of the email.

Advertisement

“Security has been tightened in the school. Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” the DCP added.

No explosives found, investigations ongoing The ANI report added that no explosives have been found so far in the combing operation and police are investigating the threats. “There are anti-Tamil Nadu government messages in the email sent to Chanakyapuri School,” police told ANI.

More details are awaited.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)