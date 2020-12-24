OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Two ships with 39 Indians on board not yet allowed to unload cargo by China: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (ANI)
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (ANI)

Two ships with 39 Indians on board not yet allowed to unload cargo by China: MEA

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 10:12 PM IST PTI

  • Bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand is on anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province of China since June 13 and it has 23 Indian sailors
  • MV Anastasia with 16 Indian nationals as its crew, is on anchorage near Caofeidian port in China since September 20

India on Thursday said two cargo vessels with a total of 39 Indians on board have been on anchorage in Chinese waters as they were not allowed to unload their cargo though some other ships have managed to do so.

"There is a considerable amount of stress on the crew members on account of this unprecedented situation," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament

British finance sector's 'EU passport' set to expire

2 min read . 11:04 PM IST
A file photo of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's murder

Mint Lite | Daniel Pearl, youth joblessness, IBM, Organic meat and more

4 min read . 10:51 PM IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to give a statement on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium December 24, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

Brexit trade deal will lessen, but not kill, the economic pain

3 min read . 10:45 PM IST
Former CEO Partho Dasgupta BARC

TRP scam: Crime branch arrests ex-CEO of BARC

2 min read . 10:39 PM IST

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

Srivastava said bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand is on anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province of China since June 13 and it has 23 Indian sailors.

Another vessel, MV Anastasia with 16 Indian nationals as its crew, is on anchorage near Caofeidian port in China since September 20, waiting for discharge of its cargo, he said at a media briefing.

"Our Embassy in Beijing has been in constant touch with provincial and central government authorities in China, requesting that the ships be allowed to dock and/or the crew be allowed to be changed," he said.

Srivastava said the Chinese authorities have conveyed that crew change is not being permitted from the ports on account of coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by the local authorities.

"We also understand, however, that some other ships, which arrived after Indian ship had arrived, have actually managed to discharge cargo and leave. The reasons for this are not clear," he said, adding India has taken note of the Chinese foreign ministry's statement on Wednesday about the provision of necessary facilitation and assistance.

"Our mission in Beijing continues to remain in touch with the Chinese authorities to seek their facilitation and assistance, which can lead to an early resolution of the issue and help ameliorate the situation of the crew," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout